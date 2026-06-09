Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Service Corporation International $SCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 119,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Service Corporation International worth $91,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,451,153 shares of the company's stock worth $269,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 31.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 549,162 shares of the company's stock worth $45,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 48.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,387 shares of the company's stock worth $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 394,961 shares of the company's stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Service Corporation International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Service Corporation International Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

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Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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