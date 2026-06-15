Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BNY Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BNY - Free Report) by 2,478.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,967 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $83,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $143.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $145.02. The company's fifty day moving average is $135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.91.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,982.30. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $1,713,173.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,423. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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