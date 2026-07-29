Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 39,860 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 313.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after buying an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after buying an additional 3,481,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $418,557,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $374,229,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.47.

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Trending Headlines about Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 , beating the $1.03 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $935 million also exceeded expectations. However, EPS declined from $1.33 a year earlier and revenue fell roughly 3% year over year. Skyworks Solutions Q3 earnings and revenues beat estimates

Skyworks reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of , beating the $1.03 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately also exceeded expectations. However, EPS declined from $1.33 a year earlier and revenue fell roughly 3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of $1.27 , above the $1.23 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also cited continued momentum in automotive and data-center markets. Skyworks fiscal third-quarter results and Qorvo combination update

Management issued fiscal Q4 EPS guidance of , above the $1.23 analyst consensus, and forecast revenue of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also cited continued momentum in automotive and data-center markets. Positive Sentiment: Skyworks announced a new $2 billion share-repurchase authorization and a capital-allocation framework for the combined company, which could support shareholder returns. Skyworks capital allocation announcement

Skyworks announced a new and a capital-allocation framework for the combined company, which could support shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Skyworks and Qorvo announced the expected executive leadership team for their pending combination, signaling preparation for integration. Regulatory approvals are still in progress, so completion and execution risks remain. Skyworks and Qorvo expected leadership team

Skyworks and Qorvo announced the expected executive leadership team for their pending combination, signaling preparation for integration. Regulatory approvals are still in progress, so completion and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: The company expects to raise approximately $2 billion in acquisition debt financing. Investors may view the additional leverage and integration costs as risks, despite Skyworks’ currently low debt-to-equity ratio. Its declining year-over-year revenue and EPS also indicate that near-term operating growth remains uneven.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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