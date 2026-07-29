Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,607.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,622,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

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Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $237.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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