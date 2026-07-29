Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 198.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CRL alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,174,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $537,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,688 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $373,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,484 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $285,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,502 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $254,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $242.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles River Laboratories International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles River Laboratories International wasn't on the list.

While Charles River Laboratories International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here