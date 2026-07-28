Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL - Free Report) by 571.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of Ralliant worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Ralliant by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 157,116 shares of the company's stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 70,403 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 570,878 shares of the company's stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,291 shares of the company's stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ralliant by 3,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ralliant from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Ralliant from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ralliant from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.00.

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Ralliant Price Performance

RAL opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ralliant Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ralliant had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 58.55%.The business had revenue of $534.60 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.690 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralliant Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ralliant's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.83%.

Ralliant Company Profile

Ralliant, Inc NYSE: RAL is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient's own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company's core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

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