Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 167,302 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 162.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,009 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 167,302 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $132,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 300.8% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,642 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $149,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,789 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,291 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day moving average is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $606.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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