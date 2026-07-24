Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 750,639 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 173.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,475 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 750,639 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of General Motors worth $88,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in General Motors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Article Title

GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Article Title

Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Article Title

GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Article Title

GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Article Title

GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Negative Sentiment: GM faces ongoing overhangs from EV losses, industry competition, and labor disruptions in Korea, which could limit upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $51.69 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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