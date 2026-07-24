Bank of Nova Scotia Has $110.56 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,227 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 58,745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $110,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $371.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average of $351.63. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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