Bank of Nova Scotia Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,178 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Roku worth $14,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Fox Advisors set a $157.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research cut Roku from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $155.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,318.85. This trade represents a 17.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,499 shares of company stock valued at $30,582,963. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 2.01. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business's 50-day moving average is $134.40 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Roku's revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Key Roku News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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