Bank of Nova Scotia Has $17.55 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,884 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in AMETEK were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 878.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4%

AME opened at $242.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.61 and a fifty-two week high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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