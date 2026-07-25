Bank of Nova Scotia Has $32.08 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,374 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 273,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after purchasing an additional 485,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.23.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $89.72 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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