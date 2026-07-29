Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Crown were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.20.

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Crown Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:CCK opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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