Bank of Nova Scotia Has $90.72 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,558 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 893,190 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $90,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $75.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,655 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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