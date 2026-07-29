Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.54 Million in Unum Group $UNM

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 157.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $88.00 price target on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Trending Headlines about Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of $2.16 per share , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Unum Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Unum Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Unum Reports Q2 Net Income and Revenue

The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of $8.60 to $8.90 . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised.

Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $256.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, from $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The improvement in adjusted operating earnings and strong revenue therefore came alongside weaker reported profitability. Unum Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here