Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.9% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 70,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Brown & Brown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Brown & Brown Rises After Q2 Revenue Jump and Acquisition Synergy Hopes

Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Brown & Brown Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Positive Sentiment: Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal.

Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move.

Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Brown & Brown Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Organic revenue declined 0.7%, or increased only 0.7% including contingents, highlighting weak core growth beneath the acquisition-led expansion. Adjusted EBITDAC margin also narrowed to 35.7% from 36.7%, reflecting integration, amortization and higher interest costs.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 17.75%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Insider Activity

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,159.10. This trade represents a 4.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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