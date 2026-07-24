Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,137 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $331,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,185.31 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,039.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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