Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,229 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 1,160,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Oracle were worth $164,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,527,759 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,916,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,125,099 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $5,286,953,000 after purchasing an additional 495,146 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Down 4.6%

ORCL stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.25. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $119.44 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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