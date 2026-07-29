Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 34,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Textron were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Textron by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,787 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $4,046,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Get Textron alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 10,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $988,594.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,148.76. This represents a 104.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Textron

Here are the key news stories impacting Textron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Textron reported second-quarter revenue of $3.827 billion, up 3% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.62 from $1.55 and topped consensus estimates. Bell helicopter and Textron Systems growth, along with higher aircraft pricing, helped offset mixed aircraft deliveries. Textron Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Textron reported second-quarter revenue of $3.827 billion, up 3% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose to $1.62 from $1.55 and topped consensus estimates. Bell helicopter and Textron Systems growth, along with higher aircraft pricing, helped offset mixed aircraft deliveries. Positive Sentiment: Defense demand remains supportive. A Textron unit won a $300 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize H-1 aircraft, while recent government awards include major Future Vertical Lift and AH-1Z helicopter programs. These contracts reinforce the company’s defense backlog and revenue visibility. Textron Unit Wins $300 Million US Navy Contract

A Textron unit won a $300 million U.S. Navy contract to modernize H-1 aircraft, while recent government awards include major Future Vertical Lift and AH-1Z helicopter programs. These contracts reinforce the company’s defense backlog and revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Textron reiterated its 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.40 to $6.60, with GAAP EPS guidance of $5.39 to $5.59. The adjusted range is broadly in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a positive guidance-driven revaluation.

Adjusted EPS guidance remains $6.40 to $6.60, with GAAP EPS guidance of $5.39 to $5.59. The adjusted range is broadly in line with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a positive guidance-driven revaluation. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow performance deteriorated. Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions fell to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier, raising concerns about execution and the conversion of earnings into cash.

Manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions fell to $154 million from $336 million a year earlier, raising concerns about execution and the conversion of earnings into cash. Negative Sentiment: Textron Aviation faced margin pressure. Segment profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable delivery mix outweighed pricing gains. The company is also initiating a sale process for its Industrial segment as it seeks to improve margins and accelerate growth. Why Textron Stock Tumbled Today

Segment profit fell 3% as manufacturing inefficiencies, lower aircraft volume and an unfavorable delivery mix outweighed pricing gains. The company is also initiating a sale process for its Industrial segment as it seeks to improve margins and accelerate growth. Negative Sentiment: MV-75 Cheyenne funding creates downside risk. Textron said its outlook assumes additional fiscal 2026 funding for the program. Without it, adjusted EPS could be reduced by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could decline by $150 million to $250 million.

Textron said its outlook assumes additional fiscal 2026 funding for the program. Without it, adjusted EPS could be reduced by $0.20 to $0.30 and cash flow could decline by $150 million to $250 million. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment. Company insiders recorded nine open-market sales and one purchase over the past six months, including substantial sales by senior executives.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.80 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Textron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Textron wasn't on the list.

While Textron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here