Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 111,413 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 111,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Alliant Energy's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's payout ratio is currently 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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