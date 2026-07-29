Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,460 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,017 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 22,460 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Repligen were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Repligen to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.36.

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Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Repligen Stock Up 10.9%

RGEN stock opened at $145.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.59 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Repligen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat expectations: Revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.54 surpassed expectations of approximately $0.45. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum. Repligen Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales in Q2 CY2026

Revenue rose 12% year over year to $204.1 million, exceeding the roughly $201.6 million consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $0.54 surpassed expectations of approximately $0.45. Organic revenue growth was 13%, reflecting continued order momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher 2026 guidance: Repligen raised its organic revenue-growth forecast to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is projected at $813 million-$835 million. Repligen Reports Q2 Results and Updates 2026 Guidance

Repligen raised its organic revenue-growth forecast to 10.5%-13.5% and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.03-$2.09, above the approximately $2.00 analyst consensus. Total reported revenue is projected at $813 million-$835 million. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted margins improved: Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0% a year earlier. Management also cited better visibility into second-half performance.

Adjusted operating income increased 55% to $34 million, and adjusted operating margin expanded to 16.7% from 12.0% a year earlier. Management also cited better visibility into second-half performance. Positive Sentiment: BioLife Solutions acquisition adds a strategic catalyst: Repligen said its planned acquisition should strengthen its cell-therapy platform and potentially contribute to revenue growth, margin expansion and adjusted EPS over time. Repligen Jumps After Q2 Beat and Higher 2026 Outlook

Repligen said its planned acquisition should strengthen its cell-therapy platform and potentially contribute to revenue growth, margin expansion and adjusted EPS over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: William Blair maintained a Buy rating, citing the quarterly beat, raised guidance and broad-based demand strength. Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160.

William Blair maintained a Buy rating, citing the quarterly beat, raised guidance and broad-based demand strength. Recent analyst targets have a reported median of $160. Neutral Sentiment: Repligen ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial flexibility for operations and the pending acquisition.

Repligen ended June with $810 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, providing financial flexibility for operations and the pending acquisition. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability declined: Net income fell to $5.0 million from $14.9 million, and GAAP diluted EPS decreased to $0.09 from $0.26. The decline was influenced by higher taxes and other adjustments, while GAAP operating income was essentially flat.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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