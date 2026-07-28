Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 32,987 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 32,987 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $186.92.

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Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:ATO opened at $178.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.82. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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