Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 333,854 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,347 shares of the company's stock after selling 333,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company's stock worth $187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $98,944,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company's stock worth $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,465,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,363,000 after buying an additional 1,575,812 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,998.98. This trade represents a 42.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45. BellRing Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $56.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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