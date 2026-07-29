Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,975 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,971 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after buying an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.71.

Read Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $245.34 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $190.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.50 and a 1 year high of $247.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about IQVIA

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of approximately $3.02-$3.03 and up from $2.81 a year earlier. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to , exceeding the $4.30 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80-$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at $17.3 billion-$17.5 billion , with the upper end above expectations. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57. Revenue guidance was set at , with the upper end above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. IQVIA Stocks Rises on 2Q Gains, Ballooning Backlog

Management highlighted record R&D bookings, broad-based business growth, stronger clinical research demand, and a ballooning backlog. These trends improve revenue visibility and suggest that pharmaceutical and healthcare customers continue to fund research activity. Neutral Sentiment: On the earnings call, IQVIA discussed its simplified organizational model implemented at the start of 2026, intended to improve collaboration and efficiency. Investors will likely monitor whether the restructuring produces further margin and execution benefits. IQVIA Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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