Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 716,342 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,415 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 716,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $106,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

XOM stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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