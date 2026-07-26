Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This trade represents a 50.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total transaction of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $555.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.7%

AMP opened at $528.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.37 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is $476.19 and its 200-day moving average is $475.03.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.87 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Ameriprise Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Ameriprise Financial Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ameriprise beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $11.07 versus expectations of $10.81 and revenue of $4.90 billion versus $4.87 billion expected, with revenue up 11.6% year over year. Stronger fee income and record AUM/AUA levels suggest healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Ameriprise Earnings Call Highlights ROE and Growth

Management highlighted growth and return on equity on the earnings call, reinforcing the view that the company is executing well despite a higher expense environment. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Benzinga report on price target increase

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on AMP to $545 from $515, signaling improved valuation support even though the firm kept a market perform rating. Neutral Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on August 3. This supports the stock’s income profile, but the announcement was largely expected. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters noted that second-quarter profit rose on higher fee income, helped by a market rally that lifted the value of fee-generating assets. Ameriprise Financial quarterly profit rises on higher fee income

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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