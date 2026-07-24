Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,269,995 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 0.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Micron Technology worth $418,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Gibbs Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 802,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $270,980,000 after acquiring an additional 227,276 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 105.1% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 385,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of MU opened at $990.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $962.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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