Go Pro
→ Do this before December or regret it (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Bank OZK logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Bank OZK worth $52,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 766 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Bank OZK's payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank OZK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Bank OZK

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bank OZK Right Now?

Before you consider Bank OZK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bank OZK wasn't on the list.

While Bank OZK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
The SpaceX IPO Wasn't For You
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines