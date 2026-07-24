Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,158 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Bank OZK worth $52,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 766 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bank OZK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Bank OZK's payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank OZK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 29th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Bank OZK

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank's core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

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