Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 23,560 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 146.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in PayPal were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.51%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here