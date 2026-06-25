Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 25,106 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,323 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 502.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies kept a Buy rating on Boston Scientific and still sees upside, even after cutting its price target to $67 from $100. Piper Sandler also maintained an Overweight rating, suggesting some analysts remain constructive on the long-term story.

Jefferies kept a rating on Boston Scientific and still sees upside, even after cutting its price target to $67 from $100. Piper Sandler also maintained an rating, suggesting some analysts remain constructive on the long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage continues to frame BSX as oversold with potential upside, which may help support investor confidence if the company can avoid further setbacks.

Analyst coverage continues to frame BSX as oversold with potential upside, which may help support investor confidence if the company can avoid further setbacks. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted Boston Scientific has been trading well below prior levels, with investors reassessing valuation after the sharp move lower.

Recent market commentary noted Boston Scientific has been trading well below prior levels, with investors reassessing valuation after the sharp move lower. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific disclosed a nationwide, firm-initiated recall of Orca Single Use Air/Water and Suction Valves after reports that suction buttons could stick during gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The FDA classified the action as a Class II recall , which raises quality-control and regulatory concerns.

Boston Scientific disclosed a nationwide, firm-initiated recall of after reports that suction buttons could stick during gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The FDA classified the action as a , which raises quality-control and regulatory concerns. Negative Sentiment: The recall adds to investor worries that even smaller accessory-device issues can hurt operations, increase oversight costs, and pressure sentiment around the company’s medical-device portfolio.

The recall adds to investor worries that even smaller accessory-device issues can hurt operations, increase oversight costs, and pressure sentiment around the company’s medical-device portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Options activity also turned more cautious, with unusual buying of put options suggesting some traders are positioning for additional downside in BSX .

Options activity also turned more cautious, with unusual buying of put options suggesting some traders are positioning for additional downside in . Negative Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer added to the bearish tone, saying the sector is “too hard to own” right now and expressing surprise at the decline in Boston Scientific shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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