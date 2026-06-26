Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,590 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,030.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,019.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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