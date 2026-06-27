Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 16,539.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,957 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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