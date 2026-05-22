Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,350 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after acquiring an additional 299,724 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after acquiring an additional 275,830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRL. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $668.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ STRL opened at $733.77 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $538.45 and its 200 day moving average is $422.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $893.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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