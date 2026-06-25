Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,955 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,521,161 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,060,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,326,258 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,802,382,000 after purchasing an additional 206,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,836,782 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,609,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

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Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $119.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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