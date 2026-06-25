Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,065 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $17,197,444,000 after buying an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $958.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,076.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $317.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $990.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $926.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.78 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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