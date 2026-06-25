Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $14.81 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.96. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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