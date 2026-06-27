Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after buying an additional 659,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock worth $395,427,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Teradyne Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of TER stock opened at $436.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $472.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Teradyne

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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