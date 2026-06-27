Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Nucor were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nucor Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NUE opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $270.90. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company's revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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