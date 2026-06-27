Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.98 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.11 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $296.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $463.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Further Reading

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