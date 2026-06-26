Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $368.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $289.86 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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