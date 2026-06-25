Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $273.11 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141,370 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 402,440 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 10.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.23% of UBS Group worth $273,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

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Trending Headlines about UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS has been active on the research front, including a bullish call on Addus Homecare and an upgraded outlook on Cerebras Systems, which supports the firm’s image as an influential global investment bank. Article Title

UBS has been active on the research front, including a bullish call on Addus Homecare and an upgraded outlook on Cerebras Systems, which supports the firm’s image as an influential global investment bank. Positive Sentiment: UBS’s market commentary that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged until 2027 could be seen as constructive for banking conditions if it proves accurate. Article Title

UBS’s market commentary that the Federal Reserve may keep rates unchanged until 2027 could be seen as constructive for banking conditions if it proves accurate. Neutral Sentiment: UBS disclosed a 5.3% stake in The a2 Milk Company and lifted its stake in Gentrack to just over 8%, but these holdings updates are portfolio-level disclosures rather than direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings. Article Title Article Title

UBS disclosed a 5.3% stake in The a2 Milk Company and lifted its stake in Gentrack to just over 8%, but these holdings updates are portfolio-level disclosures rather than direct drivers of UBS Group’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Swiss lawmakers are debating new capital rules with competitiveness concerns in mind, keeping the possibility of tougher capital requirements front and center for investors. Article Title

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said Swiss lawmakers are debating new capital rules with competitiveness concerns in mind, keeping the possibility of tougher capital requirements front and center for investors. Negative Sentiment: Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter reiterated the need for strong UBS capital rules, reinforcing concerns that higher regulatory capital demands could constrain profitability and capital returns. Article Title

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $49.36 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

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UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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