Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.94 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. This represents a 72.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.08.

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NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6%

NXPI stock opened at $298.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.83. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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