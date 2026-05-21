Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,387 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 273,041 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 1,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Stellantis

Here are the key news stories impacting Stellantis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stellantis is preparing to outline a turnaround strategy, including a U.S. recovery plan, a leaner brand portfolio, and new partnerships, which could improve investor confidence in management’s ability to stabilize the business. Reuters article

Stellantis is preparing to outline a turnaround strategy, including a U.S. recovery plan, a leaner brand portfolio, and new partnerships, which could improve investor confidence in management’s ability to stabilize the business. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a European joint venture with Dongfeng focused on new-energy vehicles, supporting its push into lower-cost EVs and broadening its China-linked growth strategy. GlobeNewswire article

The company announced a European joint venture with Dongfeng focused on new-energy vehicles, supporting its push into lower-cost EVs and broadening its China-linked growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Stellantis also announced collaboration talks with Jaguar Land Rover in the U.S., potentially creating product-development synergies and helping improve efficiency. GlobeNewswire article

Stellantis also announced collaboration talks with Jaguar Land Rover in the U.S., potentially creating product-development synergies and helping improve efficiency. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reportedly reiterated a Buy rating, adding a favorable analyst signal ahead of the company’s investor strategy update. Globe and Mail article

J.P. Morgan reportedly reiterated a Buy rating, adding a favorable analyst signal ahead of the company’s investor strategy update. Neutral Sentiment: Stellantis is expanding affordable EV plans in Europe, including a small-car project and new production in Italy, which is strategically important but still several years from production. GlobeNewswire article

Stellantis is expanding affordable EV plans in Europe, including a small-car project and new production in Italy, which is strategically important but still several years from production. Neutral Sentiment: The Ram brand’s new V-8-powered “muscle trucks” may help generate interest with truck buyers, but the launch is more of a product update than an immediate financial catalyst. CNBC article

The Ram brand’s new V-8-powered “muscle trucks” may help generate interest with truck buyers, but the launch is more of a product update than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Stellantis, keeping legal risk and potential overhang on the shares front and center. PR Newswire article

Multiple law firms are publicizing class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Stellantis, keeping legal risk and potential overhang on the shares front and center. Negative Sentiment: Those lawsuits allege the company misled investors about electrification earnings potential and restructuring needs, which could weigh on sentiment until there is more clarity. GlobeNewswire article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLA

Stellantis Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STLA opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stellantis N.V. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

Featured Stories

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