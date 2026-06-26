Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 55,005 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $81,298,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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