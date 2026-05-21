Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.39 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,255 shares of company stock worth $6,930,337. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $298.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.19 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here