Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,118 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after buying an additional 229,630 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after buying an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $492.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $398.08 and a one year high of $643.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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