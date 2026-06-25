Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in McKesson were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE MCK opened at $768.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $781.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.13. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $637.00 and a 12-month high of $999.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Key Stories Impacting McKesson

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,259.23. The trade was a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,137. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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