Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $74.98 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 83,808 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 323,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 248.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $414.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $442.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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