Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 25,074 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in eBay were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

eBay Stock Up 0.0%

EBAY opened at $108.03 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Article Title

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Positive Sentiment: President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Article Title

President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid.

Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid. Neutral Sentiment: A media event at Cannes highlighted eBay’s recommerce theme, but it appears more brand-related than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here