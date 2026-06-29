Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Edison International $EIX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 27,120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Edison International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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